ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE MAN opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

