Maple (MPL) Market Cap Tops $13.43 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $20.79 or 0.00050892 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $350,324.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

