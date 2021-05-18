Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 13465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

