Mark D. Benjamin Sells 169,400 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NUAN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 525.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

