MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.