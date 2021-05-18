Marlin (POND) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00390148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00234978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.01377117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048217 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.