MASQ (MASQ) Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $437,704.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

