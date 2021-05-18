Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0005

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $266,309.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.40 or 0.07874592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00205622 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

