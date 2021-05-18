Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,300,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,297.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.