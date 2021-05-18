Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,300,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,297.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

