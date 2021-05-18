Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.