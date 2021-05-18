Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah Sells 16,850 Shares

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,850. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $321.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.