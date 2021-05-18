Matryx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,700.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Matryx has a market cap of $1.42 million and $27,700.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00090636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01442723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00117924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.40 or 0.10979689 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

