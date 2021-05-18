Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,049,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 265,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

