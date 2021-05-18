Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,049,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 265,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $79.05.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
