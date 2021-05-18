Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Down 3.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.03. 5,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 242,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

