MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $111,597.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $796,093.72 and $111,597.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,748.83 or 0.99564158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051678 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.34 or 0.01530372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00689542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00410844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00132923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006116 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.