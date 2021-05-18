MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $804,368.78 and $116,918.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,204.24 or 1.00670564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.42 or 0.01526438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00695678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00404088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00189262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006367 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

