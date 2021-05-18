Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post sales of $453.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXR stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

