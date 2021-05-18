Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 407,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

