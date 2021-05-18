MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in MaxLinear by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 317,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in MaxLinear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

