McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.33. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,782,000.

MCFE opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

