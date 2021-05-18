McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

Shares of MCFE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 4,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,402. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

