McKay Securities’ (MCKS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

MCKS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). 172,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.37. The company has a market cap of £213.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.12).

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

