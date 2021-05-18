McKay Securities’ (MCKS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

MCKS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 172,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.37. The company has a market cap of £213.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. McKay Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.12).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.