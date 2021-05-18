McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MCKS opened at GBX 230.99 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.37.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

