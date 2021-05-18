McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON MCKS opened at GBX 230.99 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.37.
McKay Securities Company Profile
