MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

