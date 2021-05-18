MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

MAX stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

