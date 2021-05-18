MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

LABS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. 161,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

