MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$1.00

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LABS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

MediPharm Labs stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.40. 161,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,277. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.