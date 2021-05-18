MediShares Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $674,975.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

