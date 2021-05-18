Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $481,902.65 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $481,902.65 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00699902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,499,068 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

