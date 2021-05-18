Melon (MLN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.