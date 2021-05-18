Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $18.79 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $2.77 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $670.91 or 0.01632766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.22 or 0.00701442 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006251 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

