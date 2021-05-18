MenaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $890.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00118436 BTC.

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

