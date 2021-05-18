Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. 160,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

