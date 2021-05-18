Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. 195,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,310. The company has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

