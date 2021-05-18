Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.50 million-$246.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.17 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.370 EPS.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $866,821 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.