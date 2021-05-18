Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $910 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.64 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

