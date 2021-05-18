Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

MMSI stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

