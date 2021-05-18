Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 26,913 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

