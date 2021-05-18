Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 539,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

