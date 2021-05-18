MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

