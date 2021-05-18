Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 720 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.94 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

