Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 7203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MILE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12.
Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)
Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.
