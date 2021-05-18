Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 7203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MILE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

