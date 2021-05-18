Metronome (MET) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00010772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $54.92 million and $174,680.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00094438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00380773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00232663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01374446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047488 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

