Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,927 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,259.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,256.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,176.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $708.44 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

