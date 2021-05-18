MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.46

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 88030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.