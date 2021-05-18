M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.67).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 238.40 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.30 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.60 ($3.14).

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.