MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

MGM stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,969,289. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

