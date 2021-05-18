Michael Scarpelli Sells 15,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00.

Shares of SNOW traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.53. 6,297,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,209. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

