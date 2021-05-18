Michael Zinda Sells 15,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 232,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,475. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

